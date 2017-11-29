Littlehampton pub to be turned into new homes?

Plans to convert a pub into a block of housing are among the latest batch of planning applications released by Arun District Council.

A request has been made to turn the former ‘The Tap and Barrel’ public house into a two-storey block.

The plans, which have not yet been approved, would see nine homes built in Duke Street in Littlehampton.

Associated parking would also be included in the development.

Plans have also been submitted to build a new home in East Preston.

The dwelling would be built in Lashmar Road and the development would also include dropped kerb access, associated car parking and planting.

To view all the latest planning applications, and to make comments on the above plans and others, visit the Arun District Council website.

