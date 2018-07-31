Littlehampton priest retires after 28 years of service

A priest who helped thousands of people in Littlehampton has retired after 28 years of service.

Father Roger Caswell moved to the town in 1990 to become the priest of St Marys Church in Church Street, Littlehampton.

During that time, he took approximately 10,000 services, 576 baptisms, 110 weddings and 1,525 funerals.

Now, he will be enjoying a well-earnt retirement, having moved to Worthing after retiring in June.

He said he had ‘too many fond memories to be counted’, but that it would be the people he missed most.

He said: “It was a privilege to serve God and the people of Littlehampton.”

Born and bred in Northampton, the 71-year-old took the path to priesthood as a teenager, becoming an ordained deacon in 1977 and a priest a year later.

Having been in Crawley for seven years and Brighton for six before moving to Littlehampton, Fr Caswell said he was struck by the sense of community in our town, despite social issues like homelessness.

He said: “I came here by chance, but I haven’t regretted a second of it.”

Fr Caswell said he would like to continue taking an active role in church life as a retired priest, adding: “I don’t make plans because they never work out. I will go where God takes me.”