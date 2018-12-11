Littlehampton pre-school children spread some Christmas cheer to elderly community

Residents of a Littlehampton retirement community received a festive visit by children from a nearby pre-school to spread some Christmas cheer.

Children from Alpha Pre-school, based at Littlehampton Baptist Church in Fitzalan Road, spent a morning with residents of nearby Claridge House retiremnet community in Church Street last week.

The children turned up dressed for the season in their nativity costumes, which included angels and wise men, and they made sure to sing plenty of Christmas songs for the residents to enjoy.

Everyone said they enjoyed the morning of festive fun and the generations got on so well that the children are hoping to return to visit their new friends at Claridge House in the new year.

Alpha Pre-school caters for children aged two and a half to five years old, and is open on weekday mornings.

For more information, visit www.littlehamptonbaptistchurch.org

