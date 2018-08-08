Littlehampton poppy walk designed as fun way to learn about the fallen

This is an important year for the Poppy Appeal, as the centenary of the end of the First World War is commemorated.

The appeal is the Royal British Legion’s biggest fundraising campaign, held every November, and in the build up, Littlehampton has several big events planned.

Derek Moore, Poppy Appeal organiser for Littlehampton, has set up a self-guided poppy walk for the summer holidays to launch the campaign.

It is aimed at children, who need to find the big red poppies on lampposts and street furniture like flower holders, in and around the town centre. Each poppy has a unique reference number and the names of some of the fallen, taken from the town’s War Memorial.

Derek said: “On some of the lampposts, there is also an information card to tell people what the event is about and where to pick up an entry form.

“It is not a sponsored event, it is meant to be educational and fun, and at the same time remind you of the great sacrifices our brave service personnel and the civilian population made between 1914 and 1918.

“It is being held to commemorate the centenary of the end of hostilities of the First World War, on November 11, 1918, to say ‘thank you’ to the generation who helped shape our world as we know it today.”

The walk starts at the Look and Sea Centre, where entry forms can be picked up from 10am on weekday mornings, and ends at Littlehampton Museum. All correctly completed forms handed in by the deadline of August 31, 2018, will be entered into a raffle draw, with prizes for the first three names drawn.

Derek added: “The idea is for young people to locate the poppies in order and to record some names and information from each poppy. The walk will finish at Littlehampton Museum, where there is a World War One commemorative display.”

The Royal British Legion is marking the First World War centenary with a focus on remembrance, education and legacy.

Derek, who has been Poppy Appeal organiser for Littlehampton for four years, and his wife Anne have also been busy making knitted and felt poppies for a cascading display at St Mary’s Church in Littlehampton in the autumn.

