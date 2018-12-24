Littlehampton police chase: two arrested after reports of drink driving

Two men have been arrested in Littlehampton following a police chase, after reports of drink driving in the town.

At around 11pm yesterday, PC Tom Van Der Wee from Sussex Roads Police tweeted that he was 'en route to a report of a drink driver in #Littlehampton'.

Two hours later, he said: "We managed to locate the vehicle driving in #Littlehampton.

"It made off from us and following a short pursuit we arrested two males on suspicion of drink driving and dangerous driving."

This comes as Sussex Police has launched its annual Christmas crackdown on drink and drug driving, from December 1 to January 1 inclusive.

During the same period in 2017 and 2018, 195 arrests were made in Sussex, of which at least 130 have since been convicted, according to the Sussex Police website.

Two men have been arrested in Littlehampton following a police chase. Picture: Twitter

If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999.

Alternatively, people in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.