Littlehampton mum forced to end her pregnancy starts parent support group

A Littlehampton mother who was forced to make the 'heartbreaking decision' to end her pregnancy has set up a support group for parents going through the same ordeal.

Natalie Pearson set up the group at the Wickbourne Centre in Clun Road, Littlehampton, after feeling isolated following the termination of her pregnancy and stillbirth of her son Louis last year.

Read more:

Worthing Hospital matron’s care to bereaved families devastated by loss of children among heroes recognised with awards

Shoreham fun day raises hundreds for new Worthing maternity bereavement suite

The 25-year-old said: "In June 2018 I had to go through a terrible ordeal. I was faced with the decision of deciding to continue my pregnancy or end it. Either way, I was told my baby would die.

"So many people are affected by baby and child loss, so I came up with the idea of starting my own support group for ‘bereaved parents’ to help others and so we all have a safe space to speak."

Following the births of her son William, six, and daughter Emma, two, Natalie and her husband were expecting another baby.

On June 13, they went for a routine 16-week scan appointment at Worthing Hospital, and heard the words that no parent wants to hear: there was something very wrong with their child.

The next day, the couple saw a specialist in London, which is where 'their whole world fell apart'. She said: "My husband and I had to make a heartbreaking decision, which was to end the pregnancy that day, on the 14th of June 2018."

Two days later, the couple went to Worthing Hospital to have their baby delivered. ​One of the midwives made a print of their child's footprints in a memory box which they gave to Natalie.

She said: "We found out he was a boy and named him Louis. He was perfect and tiny."

Six weeks later, the family got the post-mortem results back and discovered Louis had a rare chromosome disorder called Triploidy which has a zero per cent survival rate.

After burying Louis on July 26, Natalie said she felt 'left with no support' and 'forgotten'. So she contacted the Wickbourne Centre to see what support was available - and they put the family in touch with a counsellor. Natalie saw her for eight weeks and described her as 'brilliant', inspiring her to form the bereavement group.

It starts on Thursday, January 17, from 10am to 11.30pm. Natalie said there would not be a crèche and children can not attend, due to the sensitive nature of what they would be discussing.

Natalie said: "I feel the group will benefit a lot of parents who have lost children at any stage in the pregnancy or after. No one will ever judge within the group. It’s all confidential."