Littlehampton mum 'blown away' by reaction to her baby loss story

A Littlehampton mother who has shared her story of losing a baby said she has been 'blown away' by the response it has had.

Natalie Pearson was forced to terminate her pregnancy last year after her unborn son Louis was diagnosed with a rare, fatal condition. It has led to her forming her own support group for bereaved parents, which starts at the Wickbourne Centre in Clun Road, Littlehampton, on Thursday, January 17.

Natalie Pearson, 25, next to her son Louis' grave in Littlehampton Cemetery

When the original story was published - which you can find here - there was an outpouring of support for the 25-year-old, with hundreds of shares and likes on Facebook and several other mothers coming forward to share their stories with her.

The 25-year-old from Littlehampton said: "I’m completely overwhelmed and blown away by the response I’ve had from everyone. I didn’t expect it to go this far to be honest.

"I’ve had many mums come forward, with their personal stories and I’m honestly so proud of them and feel so privileged that they feel they can share their stories with me and ask for support.

"I’ve had a few people with the same stories as me and they have never felt they can ask for support and felt so alone.

"I just want everyone to know that they are not alone in this and we are all in this together."

The group will be meeting from 10am to 11.30pm. Natalie said there would not be a crèche and children can not attend, due to the sensitive nature of what they would be discussing.