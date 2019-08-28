Littlehampton motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after collision

A Littlehampton motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a collision with a van in Ditchling.

Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses after the 61-year-old man, riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle, collided with a van at around 3.10pm yesterday afternoon (August 27), in Folders Lane East at the junction with the industrial estate.

Police

The motorcyclist was taken by air ambulance to St George's Hospital in Tooting with serious injuries, said police, where he remains in a stable condition in intensive care.

The van driver - a 56-year-old man from Horsham - was uninjured, police said, adding he was driving a white Citroen Relay van at the time.

Anyone who saw what happened, or who captured the incident on dash cam, is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Beethoven.