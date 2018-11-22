Littlehampton lifeboat in emergency harbour search after missing person report

The Littlehampton RNLI lifeboat responded to a missing person emergency incident last week.

Following a 999 call at 5.40pm last Tuesday (November 13), Littlehampton's D Class lifeboat Ray of Hope and a volunteer crew, aided by the local Coastguard Rescue Team, launched a shoreline search of the River Arun.

After failing to locate the missing person, the crew was directed to the entrance of the harbour before continuing around West Beach and east and west of the harbour entrance.

The harbour master spoke with members of the public who had reported seeing similar flares at Littlehampton and Arun yacht clubs.

After a detailed search, during which nobody was found, the lifeboat stood down and returned to the station at 6.55pm.

