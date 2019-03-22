Littlehampton groups urged to apply for share of £20,000 funding pot

Littlehampton Town Council is offering community groups and charities a share of a £20,000 funding pot.

The pot is available to any charitable or not-for-profit club, group or organisation in the town, a spokesman for the town council said.

Littlehampton groups and charities are being urged to apply for share of the funding pot

Applicants need to demonstrate that their group benefits members of the community by offering cultural enrichment, advice or support, or by providing sporting activities, said a town council spokesman.

They added: “The town council actively encourages groups and organisations to apply for grants. We recognise their needs and goals and wish to help this sector in achieving its objectives and hope to provide even more support by allocating a larger budget for grants this year.”

The town council’s 2019 Grant Aid fund – an annual scheme – opens for applications on April 1, and closes on Friday, May 10. All applications will be considered on the basis of merit, aims and objectives, said a spokesman.

Last year, the town council awarded grants to groups to fund a variety of resources including a new dinghy for the Arun Youth Aqua Centre, volunteer training for Home-Start Arun and a Christmas pantomime at the Littlehampton Baptist Church.

Application details, along with full criteria, can be found at www.littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/grants.

Successful applicants will be notified by early July.

