Littlehampton Foodbank welcomes sunscreen donation

The hot weather has been lovely but sunscreen can be expensive, putting pressure on already tight family budgets.

People who use Littlehampton and District Foodbank have benefited from a timely donation from Churchill Retirement Living.

Staff at Hale Lodge, a sheltered housing complex in Fitzalan Road, Littlehampton, wanted to help those who cannot afford to protect themselves against UV rays.

Karen Hills, sales executive, said: “The idea came about when I bumped into a couple of our Lodge owners at the local church and saw that they run a foodbank from there.

“After getting into conversation with one of the organisers, it became clear that it was not only food but sun cream that they were really in need of this time of the year – something they rarely had donated.

“Local causes are really important to us at Churchill and so we were so glad we were able to donate nearly £100 worth of sun cream, which will hopefully go a long way to helping local people in need.”

Samantha Gouldson, deputy co-ordinator at the foodbank, said the staff had been kind and she was delighted that Karen was so keen to help, asking exactly what was needed.

Samantha added: “At this time of year, sun cream is a welcome addition to our stock at the foodbank and is so important, especially to those on a low income who can’t afford such items and who are understandably going to purchase food before healthcare items.

“The sun cream bottles donated will go a really long way to helping a lot of people this summer.”

