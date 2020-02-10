Littlehampton flooding: More could be on the way, Environment Agency warns

The Environment Agency has responded to concerns about sea defences in the wake of flooding on Littlehampton's west bank.

Ferry Road in Littlehampton and large swathes of farmland nearby were submerged after the sea swept in over the beach today (February 10) thanks in part to Storm Ciara.

Flooding in Ferry Road, Littlehampton

Littlehampton flooding: drivers rescued by emergency services

Drivers had to be rescued by the fire service, and one man who worked in Rope Walk nearby said residents and business staff were stranded.

At around 6pm today, the Environment Agency said it had issued a flood warning for Climping for high tide at 00.33am tomorrow (February 11) and 'are currently coordinating our response with West Sussex Fire and Rescue to look at options to provide sandbags to reduce the risk of property flooding in Climping'.

Previously, the Environment Agency said it could not afford to repair groynes in Climping Beach, which were damaged during Storm Brendan in January, sparking fears of flooding which appear to have been realised.

An Environment Agency spokesman said the high tides and surges from Storm Ciara had caused further damage to Climping beach. and 'there has been significant overtopping and this could continue as high tide levels rise, combined with stormy conditions, from now until Wednesday (February 12)'.

A meeting which had already been arranged with residents to discuss the damaged groynes and 'future options' will still be held.

The spokesman said: "We will continue to monitor the beach and provide our free flood warning service, which people can sign up for by calling 0345 988 1188 or visiting https://www.gov.uk/sign-up-for-flood-warnings."