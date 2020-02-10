Littlehampton flooding: drivers rescued by emergency services

Drivers have been rescued from flooding in Littlehampton.

A spokesman for the fire service said it was called to Ferry Road, Littlehampton, at 12.49pm today to reports of a person trapped in their car after getting stuck in the floodwater, which had spilled over into nearby farmland.

The scene of the incident in Ferry Road, Littlehampton. Picture: Derek Martin

Two fire engines from Littlehampton attended, along with the technical rescue unit, and a car and a van, with three occupants between them, were pushed to safety from the floodwater.

The fire service closed the road, and left it in the hands of the West Sussex Highways team, leaving the scene at 1.40pm.

The flooding was due to adverse weather conditions brought on by Storm Ciara, which has been buffeting the coastline.

It comes after the Environment Agency said it could not afford to repair groynes in Climping Beach, which were damaged during Storm Brendan in January, sparking fears of flooding in Littlehampton's west bank which appear to have been realised.

The Environment Agency has been approached for comment.