Littlehampton Family Endearment members meets MP

Members of an Indian cultural association met with Nick Gibb, MP for Littlehampton and Bognor, to discuss their charity and cultural events as well as political issues.

Mr Gibb met with the Littlehampton Family Endearment association, known as LIFE, at the United Church Hall in Littlehampton.

This group represents 40 families who emigrated to Littlehampton from Kerala in southern India to work in healthcare. It promotes the cultural values of Kerala, which is known as the Venice of the east, and helps preserve its language.

Members of the group are active in charity and cultural events, including executive committee member and programme coordinator Danny Daniel.

Mr Gibb said: “I thoroughly enjoyed meeting members of the LIFE group and learning a little about Kerala in southern India. Like Littlehampton, the state of Kerala is a tourist destination. At our meeting we also discussed a range of local and national issues, including education and the healthcare sector.”

