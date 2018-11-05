Littlehampton couple’s golden wedding party saved after Look & Sea closure

A couple whose golden wedding party was affected by the Look & Sea Centre closing has thanked a church and caterer for saving their special occasion.

Janice and Roger Bullen booked the Look & Sea in Surrey Street, Littlehampton, for their family gathering in December last year due to disabled access and parking spaces nearby – and enough space to have a good dance.

So when the couple from New Road, Littlehampton, found out about the closure on August 31 through a friend who had read the Gazette’s article, ‘it really took the wind out of our sails’, Janice said.

She said it had been a ‘nightmare’ as they had family coming from Yorkshire and Cornwall to attend.

She said: “It wasn’t just our anniversary; it was to get the family together.

“Over the years we have had a lot of hard times and it was like all we met up for were funerals, so it meant more to us than just our wedding anniversary.”

Thankfully, St Catherine’s Church in Beach Road and Jason Barron from Cuisine Catering in Ford ‘saved the day’.

The October 13 event went ‘brilliantly’, she said: “Thanks to them, it all came together. I must have had an angel that day.”

The couple’s anniversary was the day before. The pair from Carshalton, Surrey, met at St Peter’s Church in Bishopsford Road in the town, when Roger, now 72, came over to pet Janice’s dog.

They got married at the same venue, and moved to Littlehampton after their retirement.

When asked what the secret of their marriage was, Janice, 70, said: “I suppose having a good row at times, and at other times ignoring them!

“And of course, that old saying: better the devil you know,” she laughed.