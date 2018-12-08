Littlehampton councillor backs the Gazette’s #buyapaper campaign

Prominent councillor James Walsh has backed the Littlehampton Gazette’s new campaign – #buyapaper

The campaign was launched last week to highlight the important role the local press plays.

Local newspapers and their websites are the most trusted providers of news in this country. They are also fierce defenders of the communities they serve.

But to train journalists to the highest professional standards and to deliver the quality of writing and research on which readers rely costs money.

So across Britain, the #buyapaper campaign was launched, urging residents to purchase a copy of their local title every week. Newspapers have been in existence for more than 300 years, and in recent years the online version of this paper, and many others, has grown exponentially. But the importance we place on the integrity of our journalism has not changed.

Our priorities are our communities and our focus is unwavering – if it affects our readers we are interested.

Dr Walsh said: “The Littlehampton Gazette is one of my main sources of news and local opinions, on a weekly basis. It has been for generations of loyal readers, and needs the support of all of us in our community.

“It covers all interest groups from school photos through to local politics and our vibrant sports and arts scenes.

“It is also a source of information about and advertising from local businesses. The letters page provides a welcome channel for local views and opinions.

“A lot of it now appears on Facebook’s Gazette page and widens the reach, but the paper copy is the more permanent record.

“It is excellent value for money, and should be in every home in our community.”

How you can support the campaign: The #buyapaper campaign was not our idea – it came from readers of local news up and down the country who wanted to support us.

You can give that support very easily – please use our website, follow us on social media and, just as importantly, buy a paper. We will repay you by continuing to focus everything we do on reporting the local news and the issues that affect you. Buy a copy of this newspaper every week. Encourage one friend, neighbour or colleague to do the same. And consider buying a year-long subscription to the title as a Christmas present. Visit www.localsubsplus.co.uk for more information.