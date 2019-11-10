Littlehampton comes together to mark Remembrance Day

Hundreds gathered this morning in Littlehampton town centre to witness, support and take part in the town’s Remembrance Sunday parade.

Starting adjacent to the town clock in the High Street, the group marched to the war memorial and held a two-minute silence there at 11am.

Parade on the high street

Children had a great part to play, with representatives from girl guide associations, scouts and St John Ambulance, among others, holding flags and laying wreaths during the ceremony.

Wreaths were laid by the Lord Lieutenant’s representative for the Queen, the Royal British Legion and the Littlehampton town mayor.

There was then a Remembrance service held at St Mary’s Church led by Reverend Mark Williams.

During his address, he said: “Today we remember unconditional love. People who have done things unconditionally, people who have laid down their lives in war. Their love was very costly. They sacrificed their lives and themselves.

“There is a danger that it is not as real for younger generations, only remembering on anniversaries. We need to constantly remember these stories.”

Veteran Melvyn Kirkaldie said: “The ceremony was much bigger than normal.

“After retiring from the infantry, I was a driver for 20 years and then a paint sprayer. We have a veterans’ club that meets on Wednesdays and Saturdays in Café 72. We started just over a year ago with six members, and we now have 200.”

The Littlehampton Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club meets for a meal and a chat so that serving members and veterans can socialise and support one another.

RAF Air Cadet Russell Hayler said at the event: “It was a truly amazing ceremony. The turnout this year was very high and it was special to see all the different groups involved, especially the very little children.

“It is good to remember not just those who died in the two world wars but in all conflicts.

“It was an amazing event for the people of Littlehampton. They do us proud every year on Remembrance Day.”