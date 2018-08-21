Littlehampton care worker arrested for drink driving after woman injured

A care worker from Littlehampton has been arrested for drink driving after a woman was injured in a collision.

Sussex Police said: “Police were called at 6.55pm to Station Road, East Preston to a report a woman had been hit by a car.

“The woman suffered an arm injury.

“Onke Nesi, 24, a care worker of Ash Close, Littlehampton was arrested at the scene and has been charged with drink driving and will appear at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on September 4.”

