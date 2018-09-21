Littlehampton Bonfire just needs 8 more volunteers to go ahead this year

The Littlehampton Bonfire is a jewel in the town’s crown – and they only need eight more volunteers for it to go ahead this year.

Last night, the Littlehampton Bonfire Society met to see if the celebrations on October 27 could go ahead.

While volunteers had come forward since their initial appeal, eight volunteers are still needed to form a Disney chain: two rows of people walking at the rear of the parade holding ropes between them to prevent members of the public from crossing the road before the marshals collect up the partially spent torches.

According to Sue Baker from the bonfire society, it is now a health and safety requirement for events such as this.

To potential volunteers out there, she said: “Staging probably the biggest night in the town’s calendar is so much more complicated than most people imagine. It takes a lot of time and effort, but the pay off is big.

“To be a part of what makes this happen is special, even if what you are able to contribute is small and goes unseen; without volunteers (and make no mistake, everyone involved in Littlehampton Bonfire Society is a volunteer) without volunteers we have nothing, no parade, no fireworks, no bonfire, nothing.

“Please join us!”

The society needs eight volunteers, with their names, addresses or email addresses and contact numbers for communication. These volunteers will need to be at Littlehampton Baptist Church in Fitzalan Road, Littlehampton, near the library from 6pm. They will be needed until the end of the event, around 10.30pm.

The society will be meeting again on October 1 to discuss whether they can put on the event this year.

To get involved, email littlehamptonbonfiresociety@hotmail.co.uk.