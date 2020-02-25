Littlehampton bird boxes project celebrates World Wildlife Day

To celebrate World Wildlife Day, Littlehampton East Men in Sheds and the Friends of Mewsbrook Park are selling handmade bird boxes.

The price of £6 covers productions cost, plus £1 for future Men in Sheds projects and £1 for the Friends, who will use the money raised to purchase bird boxes for the Littlehampton park.

Members of the Friends of Mewsbrook Park and Littlehampton East Men In Sheds with examples of the bird boxes

Billy Blanchard-Cooper, chairman of the Friends of Mewsbrook Park, said: “There are two designs, one being for small birds such as robins and the other for larger birds such as blackbirds.

“The boxes are made by the Littlehampton East Men In Sheds, who are located in the boathouse in the park, where examples can be seen.”

The Friends group, which organised the bird box project, exists ‘to enhance the park in as many ways as possible and to enable it to achieve Green Flag status, which is important to ensure that it is well maintained as an asset of the community’.

To order a bird box, email wpjblanchard@aol.com or telephone 01903 718300.

Payment by cheque, made payable to the Friends of Mewsbrook Park, can be sent with a note of which bird box design is required, to 10 Thames Close, Littlehampton BN17 6PZ.

Billy added: “Once they are produced, we will contact buyers to let them know when they will be ready for collection, which will be directly from the boathouse in the park.

“We hope you can join us by supporting this and give a bird a home.”