Littlehampton and Selsey RNLI unite to rescue trio on yacht

Two lifeboat teams have joined forces to rescue three people on board a yacht in trouble.

On Saturday, a yacht with three people on board had been sailing towards Brighton when the navigation equipment stopped working properly.

The vessel was sailing very close to Bognor Rocks as a result, RNLI spokesman Ray Pye said.

The skipper of the yacht put out a radio request for help and the Selsey lifeboat and volunteer crew launched in response.

The yacht was towed back towards Littlehampton Harbour, but the tide was receding and there were concerns about the level of the water at the entrance to the harbour, according to Mr Pye.

After direct radio communication with Selsey RNLI and the UK Coastguard, Littlehampton RNLI’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat Renée Sherman and volunteer crew launched at 4.10pm.

Just outside the harbour entrance, the Littlehampton lifeboat crew took over the recovery from the Selsey crew and escorted it back to Littlehampton Harbour, where it was safely moored at Town Quay.

The lifeboat returned to the station at 4.52pm.

Mr Pye said: “The operation was a very good example of how the co-operation and communication between the two RNLI stations really worked in rescuing the casualty and its three occupants.”