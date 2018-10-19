Litlehampton home on the market for the first time in 30 years

This much-loved bungalow is situated in a quiet Littlehampton location and is available on the market for the first time in 30 years.

The property, in Grand Avenue, is offered for sale with no onward chain, and you could be moved in sooner than you might think.

Property SUS-181015-145250003

As you approach the bungalow, you will notice the long access driveway which proceeds down the side of the bungalow.

If you plan to park your car away at night then make use of the garage which also doubles up as a workshop.

The manicured frontage could also be converted into hardstanding should you wish to create further off road parking.

As you enter, you will notice how bright this bungalow is, having been well looked after and presented in a clean and tidy fashion, there is still scope to make it your own.

Property SUS-181015-145240003

The lounge with its bay window allows you to relax while watching the world go by.

Although the bungalow has three bedrooms, the versatility here allows you to alter the use of the rooms, such as using one of the bedrooms as a dining room.

The kitchen has been extended to create additional cupboard and worktop space for preparing a lovely home-cooked meal.

Make use of the conservatory which, during the summer months, doubles up perfectly as a second lounge.

With doors opening onto the garden, you can relax with the family while the children or grandchildren let off some steam in the rear garden.

On the subject of the rear garden, not only is it secluded but also offers a blissfully sunny southerly aspect, ideal for those sun worshippers out there.

The location is incredibly convenient – for the essentials, shops can be found close by, with ample takeaways to accommodate your Saturday night dining.

For a more comprehensive weekly shop, Morrisons can be found within a short drive.

For anyone looking for that long-term family home, there is a good choice of schools for you to chose from.

Price offers over £270,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Sawyers Estate Agents, 201 Heene Road, Worthing, BN11 4NN. Telephone 01903 231007 or email: info@sawyersestates.co.uk