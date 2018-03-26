Lifeboat rescues stranded yacht

A lifeboat has rescued a stranded yacht.

The RNLI Selsey lifeboat station launched its all-weather lifeboat at around 3.40pm on Saturday at the request of the UK Coastguard after the 26ft yacht Poly B had reported that they had engine failure and were unable to sail due to lack of wind on a journey from Emsworth to Littlehampton.

The lifeboat towing the stranded vessel. Picture: RNLI Selsey

The Shannon class lifeboat Denise and Eric went to the yachts reported position three miles south east of the station and towed the vessel to Littlehampton Harbour, arriving at 6.30pm. The skipper reported all four persons aboard were well, and the weather was smooth but overcast.

The lifeboat and its six volunteers arrived back at the lifeboat station at just after 7pm.