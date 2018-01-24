Lecturer who saw UFO outside window hunts for the truth

A retired university lecturer who believes she saw a UFO flying outside her window is on a quest for the truth.

On Thursday, January 11, Avril Flower Fortune was eating her breakfast at around 8.30am when she saw the strange object in the sky above her flat in Westfield Court in Norfolk Road, Littlehampton.

She was so worried by what she saw that she phoned the police 15 minutes later – but they had no idea what it was.

Now she is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

She said: “I want to know what is happening, because it could be dangerous. If it suddenly flew down on a car it could cause a lot of damage if it is solid. But it could be soft.”

The French speaking group leader described the mystery craft as 12 metres long and six metres wide, grey and metallic in appearance. She said: “If you can imagine an elephant without the legs, that is what it looked like.”

Mrs Flower Fortune said it could not have been a balloon, because it was moving against the wind. She believed it was travelling at about 40 miles an hour, following the route of the A259 towards Bognor Regis. It led her to think the object could have been a drone taking photographs, or a vehicle to carry terrorists, or migrants from Calais.

But she ruled out aliens were on board. She said: “They would be much cleverer than just whooshing along like that. They would probably land at night.”