LATEST: Firefighters remain on scene of Littlehampton house blaze

West Sussex Fire and Rescue is currently on scene of a house fire in Linden Road, Littlehampton.

A spokesman confirmed two units are still in attendance but that the fire is now out.

Emergency services are awaiting electic and gas crews in order to make the area safe, they added.

At its height four units were tackling the blaze following calls at 5.42pm today.

Four breathing apparatus, two hose reels and one main jet has been in action, they added.

The cause and number of injuries, if any, is not known at this time.