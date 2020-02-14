Large sinkhole appears in Rustington

A large sinkhole has appeared in Rustington – and not for the first time.

Jonathan Bulezuik, who took photos of the sinkhole this morning, said it was third to have appeared in Overstrand Avenue during the last few years.

The sinkhole in Rustington. Photo by Jonathan Bulezuik

He was out walking his dog at around 7.30am when he came across the hole, which he believes had only appeared an hour or two earlier.

“It was collapsing as I was filming it,” he said.

He said there was a drain underneath the ground which had burst, eroding at the earth until it fell through.

Mr Bulezuik said the first sinkhole appeared in the same area a few years ago, and the second late last year – each time edging closer towards the road.

“They repair the bit that’s broken and then another bit breaks,” he said.

Mr Bulezuik said he believed the sewage pipe needed replacing completely, but said: “That would be a huge job.”

Southern Water has been approached for a comment.

SEE MORE: Everything you need to know about the Climping flooding

Littlehampton Sea Cadets earns highest award for second year running

Arundel Brownies and Rainbows support Littlehampton and District Foodbank on shopping visit to Morrisons