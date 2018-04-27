Lancing teen arrested after altercation in Littlehampton

A 17-year-old girl from Lancing has been arrested following a report of verbal abuse from a Littlehampton high street shop owner, police said.

Officers were called to the High Street, Littlehampton, on Sunday evening (22 April) after a shop owner reported an incident of verbal abuse, a spokesman said.

A 17-year-old girl from Lancing, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a constable in the execution of his or her duty, obstruct or resist a constable in execution of duty and using threatening, abusive words, behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, police said.

She has since been released under investigation.