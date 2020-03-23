Lancing teachers record funny music video to boost student morale

Teachers and staff at the Sir Robert Woodard Academy in Lancing created a funny music video to help boost student morale this morning.

It came as students stayed home from lessons for the first time today, with schools closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The video features teachers singing along to Wonderwall by Oasis – with each teacher recording a solo from their home.

It also includes pirate hats, a lot of sunglasses, a pet dog and a spooky looking bald doll.

A school spokesman said: “Thanks to Mr Reynolds for the glorious, in-tune, in-time and out of this world guitar and singing.

“Thanks to Mr Scantlebury for the behind the scenes efforts getting the clips.

“Art direction, editing and doll wrangler, Mr Monahan.”

Watch the video in full on Youtube here.