Photos and video footage from West Beach shows heavy sewage flooding onto pavements and driveways this afternoon (Wednesday, December 22), just days before Christmas.

A pipe reportedly burst on West Way, near Bristol Avenue. The fourth burst in three months on the same residential estate comes a week after Southern Water made emergency repairs to a burst sewer on Orient Road. This, at the time, was compared to a 'scene from a disaster movie'. Click here to read more

"We are working on a burst wastewater main running under West Way in Lancing and are extremely sorry for the inconvenience this is causing both local residents and road users in the area," a Southern Water spokesperson said.

Heavy sewage has been flooding onto pavements and driveways in West Beach. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"We fully understand the frustration this is causing people, as this same length of pipe has been the subject of ongoing issues in the past couple of months.

"Recent work has been undertaken to line parts of the main to try and prevent future bursts, but we will revisit this work as a matter of priority to evaluate what more can be done."

Southern Water said tankers will be operating in the area to support the repair so that customers can continue to use their kitchens and bathrooms as normal.

"Therefore it is possible some traffic management will be required once again on the A259 to allow them to operate safely," the spokesperson said.

