Lancing seafront apartment with panoramic sea views

This fantastic two double bedroom, first floor apartment with panoramic sea views is located on Lancing seafront.

This well-proportioned apartment, in Francome House, comprises a large entrance hall with doors leading to two double bedrooms, a large reception room, bathroom and a good size kitchen.

The location of the property is peaceful and close to shopping amenities.

Internally the entrance hall and communal gardens and hallways are well maintained.

The apartment also benefits from a garage which is in the compound, plenty of visitors’ parking and south-facing communal gardens.

Worthing town centre, with its comprehensive shopping amenities, restaurants, pubs, cinemas, theatres and leisure facilities, is less than one and a half miles away.

The nearest station is Lancing mainline railway station, which is less than a mile away, while bus services run nearby on Brighton Road.

Just a stone’s throw away you have the popular Perch on Lancing Beach restaurant/café which offers all types of food and drink while enjoying the views across the seafront.

Offers with no onward chain, this property is ideal for all types of buyers.

Price £280,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Jacobs Steel, 28 North Road, Lancing, BN15 9AB. Telephone 01903 750335 or email: lancing@jacobs-steel.co.uk

