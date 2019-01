The fire service said a refuse fire in Lancing this evening (Friday), was caused by an 'accidental ignition'.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said three fire engines from Worthing and Shoreham dealt with the fire in Chartwell Road at around 4.40pm.

The spokesman added: "The fire was quickly put out and there are no longer any appliances at the scene.

"It was caused by an acciental ignition."