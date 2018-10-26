Lancing man released under investigation after fatal Arundel A27 collision

A 29-year-old Lancing man, who was arrested following a fatal collision on the A27 in Arundel on Wednesday, has been released under investigation, police confirmed.

A Worthing man, 34, was sadly confirmed dead at the scene after a van and motorbike collided on the A27 on Wednesday evening – read more here.

The accident on the A27 in Arundel

The 29-year-old driver of the van was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving and causing death by driving a vehicle while unlicensed and/or uninsured, police said.

He has been released under investigation, confirmed police.

The A27 eastbound from Crossbush outside Arundel to Patching was closed overnight on Wednesday for investigation and recovery work.

The Lancing van driver and his passenger, a 23-year old woman from Worthing, were taken to Worthing hospital with minor injuries and later discharged.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which involved a blue Volkswagen Caddy van and a silver moped.

Anyone with information should contact the police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Hanwell.

