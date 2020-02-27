Lancing farmer who devotes ‘countless hours’ to hosting schools is shortlisted for award

A Lancing farmer has been recognised for his educational work and for bringing farming to a family audience.

Hugh Passmore, of Applesham Farm, Lancing, was shortlisted for the Meurig Raymond Award at this year’s National Farmers’ Union (NFU) Conference.

Mr Passmore, who runs a livestock and arable enterprise on the South Downs, was singled out for his educational work over a period of around 15 years with both the NFU and the South of England Agricultural Society, a charity with a remit for agricultural education and organiser of the annual South of England Show, near Haywards Heath.

An NFU South East spokesman said: “Mr Passmore has devoted countless hours to hosting school visits on his farm, with his uncle Chris Passmore.

“Every year, he has staged public-facing displays, raising awareness of farming and food during the South of England Show, supporting NFU campaigns such as Back British Farming and lobbying decision-makers.

“A staunch supporter of the South of England Agricultural Society’s schools’ event, Hugh Passmore has also set up an educational zone within the West Grinstead and District ploughing match held on local farms each year.”

The criteria for the award included farmers who work closely with the regional NFU team and branches on lobbying and campaigns, engaging with a wide range of people to champion farming interests.

Terry Jones, director general of the NFU, said “The nominees are those unsung farming heroes who provide an authentic voice as part of NFU campaigns and who lobby tirelessly for a better trading environment both politically and commercially.”

The Meurig Raymond Award takes its name from the NFU’s previous president.

