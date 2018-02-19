Lack of chicken means KFC temporarily closes across Sussex

KFC outlets across most of Sussex have been forced to close due to a lack of chicken.

A statement from KFC Says: “We’ve brought a new delivery partner onboard, but they’ve had a couple of teething problems – getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex!

“We won’t compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed, and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hours.

“We know that this might have inconvenienced some of you over the last few days, and disappointed you when you wanted your fried chicken fix - we’re really sorry about that.”

Among those outlets still open are Bognor and Brighton.

However, the rest have signs on the door saying: “We wouldn’t want to open without offering our full menu but we’ll be back at the fryer as soon as we can!”