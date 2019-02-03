Kylie Minogue rumoured to headline Brighton Pride

Brighton Pride's headliner is announced on Tuesday - and rumour has it that it will be Kylie Minogue.

The Australian pop icon has a series of tour dates in the UK this year, starting on Sunday, June 23 at Blenheim Palace and ending on August 1 in Scarborough - two days before Brighton Pride's main event on Saturday, August 3, making her a prime candidate.

The Can't Get You Out of My Head hitmaker has a huge gay following, and would make the perfect follow-up to her fellow Princess of Pop, Britney Spears, who performed to around 57,000 people at last year's Pride in the Park event, held at Preston Park in Brighton.

The 50-year-old national treasure is one of the best-selling artists of all time, with more than 80million records sold worldwide and is one of the biggest-selling female artists in UK history.

While organisers have promised that this year's headliner will be 'huge', they have yet to be drawn into the speculation surrounding who will get top billing this year.

The rumour mill also has it that the headline slot could go to the newly-reformed Spice Girls, whose UK tour dates for 2019 currently end on June 15, with a gig at Wembley Stadium - leaving the iconic group plenty of time to source some rainbow-clad backing dancers.

Also in the running is the Queen of Pop herself. With her latest album rumoured to be out this year, could Madonna follow in Britney's footsteps? Perhaps she could even drag Ms Spears out of her recently-announced hiatus from music for another kiss.

On Twitter, many pride pundits have been having their say. @GeorgeArmitage1 said: "@PrideBrighton headliner is being announced this week. I would happily put money on it being @kylieminogue or @Madonna - we have been promised it will be huge after all. Put @saaraaalto on the bill as well & I will be in heaven."

Who do you think will headline Brighton Pride this year? Let us know on Facebook or email us.