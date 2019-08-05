DM1980062a.jpg. East Preston and Kingston Horticultural Society summer show. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190308-175222008

Keen competition at East Preston and Kingston Horticultural Society’s summer flower show

Gardeners showed off their excellent produce and floral displays at East Preston and Kingston Horticultural Society’s summer flower show, the biggest event on the group’s calendar each year.

Chairman Celia Buckley said: “The aim of the society is to encourage the cultivation of flowers, fruit and vegetables, as well as baking and handicraft. There is always keen but nonetheless good humoured competition at these events.”

East Preston and Kingston Horticultural Society's summer show. Photo by Derek Martin DM1980075a
East Preston and Kingston Horticultural Society's summer show. Photo by Derek Martin DM1980075a
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
Celia Buckley with her miniature garden. Photo by Derek Martin DM1980021a
Celia Buckley with her miniature garden. Photo by Derek Martin DM1980021a
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
Mary Chapman with her best in show cake. Photo by Derek Martin DM1980043a
Mary Chapman with her best in show cake. Photo by Derek Martin DM1980043a
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
East Preston and Kingston Horticultural Society's summer show. Photo by Derek Martin DM1980046a
East Preston and Kingston Horticultural Society's summer show. Photo by Derek Martin DM1980046a
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5