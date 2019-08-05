Keen competition at East Preston and Kingston Horticultural Society’s summer flower show

Chairman Celia Buckley said: “The aim of the society is to encourage the cultivation of flowers, fruit and vegetables, as well as baking and handicraft. There is always keen but nonetheless good humoured competition at these events.”
Gardeners showed off their excellent produce and floral displays at East Preston and Kingston Horticultural Society’s summer flower show, the biggest event on the group’s calendar each year.
