Jamie's Wish family fun day in Littlehampton

Jamie's Wish Trust could not have had a more different day weather-wise for its annual family fun day this year.

Having battled on through horrendous rain last year, the dedicated volunteers had the opposite on Saturday, when the sun shone all day at Linden Park in Littlehampton.

The tug of war at Jamie's Wish Trust's 12th annual family fun day in Littlehampton. Photo by Derek Martin DM1873589a

The fun day is now in its 12th year, raising money for the Littlehampton-based charity, which puts together wish boxes for young people living with cancer.

Supporters were working from early in the morning, putting together a range of stalls and activities for the fun day.

Highlights of the day included the tug of war, entertainment from Sussex Tornados Cheerleaders and the ever-popular bingo.

Guile's Reptiles raised £192 in donations and the Rapid Relief Team provided catering, which raised £725.

