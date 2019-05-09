Is it time to make voting in elections compulsory for everyone?

I fail to see how anyone can claim that the people have spoken in any election – local or national – if less than 40 per cent of the electorate bother to vote.

Why on earth this isn’t a compulsory requirement is beyond me.

Counting votes

| Read more – results from the Worthing Borough Council and Arun District Council elections last week |

If we were compelled to use our vote, and in the case of women’s franchise, a very hard-fought-for vote, we would at least get a true representation.

Too many people with opinions on everything local and national do not bother to vote.

Let’s get real, people of West Sussex, and use our democratic right to force change.

This recent debacle proves nothing except we are largely apathetic, lazy or just plain fed up with politics.

We need an additional box on all ballot papers: ‘none of the above’. If this should attract the highest number of votes, the election is void, and must be run again. For pity’s sake, use your voice!

Gina Citroni

Maudlyn Close, Bramber

---

• Share your views – email letters@worthingherald.co.uk, letters@shorehamherald.co.uk or letters@littlehamptongazette.co.uk.

Read more readers’ letters

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald or Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.