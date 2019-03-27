Inquest into death of Barnham woman Helen Slaughter is opened

An inquest has opened into the death of 49-year-old Barnham woman Helen Slaughter.

Helen Slaughter went missing from her home in Stempswood Way on November 1, 2017, the inquest at Crawley Coroner’s Court heard yesterday.

Her body was found in a woodland in Nanny’s Copse, Walberton, on Tuesday, March 5.

An examination was conducted but the cause of death is yet to be ascertained, the inquest heard.

The inquest was adjourned.

After her body was found earlier this month, Helen’s husband Ken said he and their three sons were ‘absolutely devastated’.

He said: “It was a total shock and it always will be. We wish she was still here, we miss her very much.”

He described Helen as a ‘lovely person’ and a ‘wonderful mum’ to Tom, Jack and Seth, who she would often take on camping trips.

He said Helen, who was 48 when she went missing, loved children and enjoyed her work in a nursery and primary school and also as a child minder.

