‘Incident’ near railway between Littlehampton and Chichester causes delays

Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident near the railway between Littlehampton and Chichester.

Southern railway say that at 5.30 this morning there were confirmed reports of an incident near the railway and the police are on the scene.

Network Rail response staff are also on site assisting the police with their investigation.

Train services running to and from these stations will be cancelled or delayed by up to 15 minutes.

Disruption is expected until 9am.

The incident has also meant the B2145 Whyke Road is blocked both ways between Quarry Lane and Rumbolds Close at the level crossing.

Rail passengers are asked to allow extra time to reach their destination this morning as journeys may also include a bus service. Journey times are being extended by up to 30 minutes.

To assist you in reaching your destination, your tickets are valid on the following at no additional cost:

Stagecoach Buses on route 700 between Littlehampton and Chichester.

South Western Railway between Portsmouth / Southampton and London Waterloo.

In addition to this, three rail replacement buses will run calling at the following locations:

Littlehampton

Ford

Barnham

Bognor Regis

Chichester

Trains are currently starting and terminating at the following locations towards Portsmouth and Southampton:

Littlehampton

Barnham

Bognor Regis

Trains are currently starting and terminating at the following locations towards Brighton and London:

Chichester

