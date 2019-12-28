Incident by Worthing town centre store sparks huge emergency response

There is a large-scale emergency response to an incident by a town centre store in Worthing this afternoon (December 28).

Sussex Police confirmed it was called to the vicinty of the WHSmith store in South Street, Worthing, at 1.16pm today to assist the ambulance service with a medical incident.

The scene of the incident in South Street, Worthing

It is understood that the incident happened outside the shop. A spokesman could not confirm how many people were involved, or the condition of those involved.

South Street is cordoned off, and several police cars and ambulance vehicles are parked outside.

A bus was seen parked across the road at South Street Square, seemingly to block off access.

The air ambulance has also been called to the incident and landed on Worthing Beach at around 2pm.

The air ambulance landed by Worthing Pier

The fire service was also present outside the store. A spokesman said they were called by police to aid with crowd control, but were not needed.

The Montague Street entrance to the WHSmith store, which also houses the Post Office, remained open.

Large crowds gathered outside the busy town centre spot to see what had happened.

