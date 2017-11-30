In pictures: Queen’s visit to Chichester Sussex

Our photographer Derek Martin took plenty of pictures during today’s (Thursday, November 30,2017) royal visit by Her Majesty The Queen.

The Queen visited Canine Partners in Heyshott, near Midhurst, before visiting Chichester Festival Theatre - an occasion witnessed by huge crowds who went along to see her.

DM17114948a.jpg The Queen visits Chichester Festival Theatre. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-171130-173956008

Dressed in matching pastel pink hat and jacket, the Queen arrived around 12.30pm to big cheers and was greeted by Susan Pyper, Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex before meeting dignitaries including Chichester Mayor Peter Evans, The Bishop of Chichester Dr Martin Warner, Chichester MP Gillian Keegan and Giles York, Sussex Police chief constable.

