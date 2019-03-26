Immigration enforcement officers spotted at Worthing’s Aquarena site

Immigration officers were spotted at the Aquarena construction site in Worthing this morning (March 26).

A number of officers, along with the police, were seen at the former swimming pool site in Brighton Road.

Police outside the Aquerena construction site in Worthing this morning (March 26)

A spokesman for the Home Office said: “I can confirm that we are on the site. It is an ongoing situation, further details will be disclosed as soon as possible.”

Contractors on behalf of Roffey Homes started work on the plot in November 2017 – a £45million development of 141 homes and commercial space.

Sussex Police and Roffey Homes have been contacted for a response.