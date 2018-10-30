How did a lamp saved from a bin on a night out become a Guinness World Record contender?

A train journey from Hove to Worthing, with a visit to Bar 10 thrown in, has turned an abandoned table lamp into 'the most famous lampshade in the world'.

Lee Zitouni, 36, from Hildon Park in Worthing, said he was on the way home from a night out on Saturday (October 27) when he noticed a lamp on top of a bin.

Lee takes the lamp out on the town in Worthing

Not one to pass up a bargain, Lee took the lamp onto the 10.37pm train to Worthing where it attracted a surprising amount of attention.

“Everyone was like, ‘why have you got a lamp?’,” he said.

“So I got everyone to sign it, we went from carriage to carriage and everyone just got on board.

“It’s great that a lampshade that was left for dead has become a famous little lampshade.”

Left to right: Natalie Bishop, Simon Lewis, Hayley Zitouni and Lee Zitouni

Lee estimates the shade has around 300 signatures, following a detour into the Grand Victorian pub in Railway Approach and Bar 10 in The Steyne, and thinks it could well be a world record.

He said he has applied to the Guinness World Records, at a cost of £5, to see if the lamp makes the grade.

A post of the story on the Worthing Past and Present Facebook page has already gained more than 350 likes and the next aim for Lee is to add some famous signatures.

“It would be so funny if we could get some famous people to sign it,” he said.

The lamp in all its glory

“Then we could auction it off to go towards Children in Need or some other children’s charity.”

In an ambitious move, Lee has already posted the lamp on a Worthing buying and selling Facebook page with an asking price of £1million.

While he waits for someone to take him up on the offer, it is currently resting on his bedside table in full working order.

A Facebook page has been set up in its honour - Signed Shady - which Lee suggested be sung to the tune of Eminem's Real Slim Shady.

He asked special mention to be made to his accomplices in the redemption story: David Pope, his wife Hayley Zitouni, Simon Lewis and Natalie Bishop.