Horsham rail disruption after train hits tree

Disruption is being reported on the Horsham railway lines after train hit a tree earlier this afternoon (March 4).

National Rail said the 14:14 service from Horsham to London Victoria struck a tree as it travelled through Warnham.

The tree blocked the railway track and caused damaged to the train, the rail service provider added.

The line was closed whilst the train was repaired and the tree was removed.

National Rail said repairs had been completed and the line had been reopened however, disruption is expected to last until 7pm.

A spokesman said: “Earlier this afternoon train crew on board the 14:14 Horsham to London Victoria service had struck a tree on route to Warnham. As a result, the train has been taken of service and the line was blocked whilst the obstruction was removed, and damage to the train was repaired.

“When items make their way onto the tracks, we need to close the line in order to safely remove them and to prevent any damage being caused to trains and railway infrastructure. Most items will require specially trained staff to retrieve the item in question due to the hazardous nature of the railway.

“Large obstructions such as tree can cause issues for a considerable amount of time, often blocking multiple trains and connecting lines of routes.”