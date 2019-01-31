Property

Homes on the market in Littlehampton and beyond – take a peek through the keyhole

A refurbished Rustington house, an extended Victorian home in Shoreham and an Arundel apartment available to rent in a picturesque location are among the properties up for sale.

All these properties are featured in the Homes section in this week’s Herald and Gazette – for more information on any of the properties, follow these links: Preston Avenue, Rustington; Underdown Road, Southwick; Arun Street, Arundel; Oakwood Drive, Angmering; Lansdowne Road, Angmering; The Street, Clapham; Francome House, Lancing.

Oakwood Drive, Rustington

