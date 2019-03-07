HMRC to move into Teville Gate House, bringing 900 staff into Worthing town centre

HM Revenue and Customs will be moving into Teville Gate House once it has been redeveloped, bringing 900 staff members into the town centre.

The new five-storey development will replace the existing building currently on the site, and will house around 900 full time equivalent employees from existing offices in Durrington by 2021, a HMRC spokesman said.

An artist's impression of the Teville Gate House site

HMRC expects the new office space to be ready to move in by March 2021. Worthing will be one of five specialist sites located across the UK. This is part of the Government department's 10-year plan to go from 170 offices to 13 regional centres, five specialist sites - of which Teville Gate House will be one - eight transitional sites and a London head office.

Designs which have already been shown to the public said the 1970s building will be transformed into 8,620sqm of ‘grade A energy-efficient’ office space, spread over four floors of ‘contemporary design’.

Steven Boyd, HMRC’s Estates Director, said: “HMRC’s new specialist site location in Worthing will ensure we retain a presence in the town and on the south coast.

“When it is built, Teville Gate House will bring together around 900 colleagues from our existing offices in Durrington-on-Sea into modern, high-quality accommodation. They will benefit from collaborative work spaces with great digital tools helping them to do a great job for the taxpayer.”

The Worthing specialist site has been identified for work that cannot be done elsewhere including IT and digital services, human resources and finance roles.

Teville Gate House was chosen as the preferred location as it 'meets HMRC’s future needs and location principles', including being located opposite the train station, and close to other transport links and local amenities, a spokesman said.

Councillor Kevin Jenkins, Worthing Borough Council's Executive Member for Regeneration, said: "The announcement that HMRC will be bringing hundreds of jobs to the centre of Worthing is a massive vote of confidence in the town.

"As a Council we continue to be committed to driving forward the regeneration of brownfield sites, ensuring the creation of new jobs and good-quality homes while supporting the transformation of our town centre.

"I'm delighted that HMRC are buying into that vision, moving their operations to a prominent central location. I look forward to welcoming them to their new home very soon."

The existing derelict premises at Teville Gate House will be demolished to make way for the new development. HMRC was previously located at Teville Gate House but consolidated in other local offices, when it closed in April 2010.

Hunter Development Managers Limited has been appointed as developers for the project on behalf of the owners Teville Gate House Limited.

(The video shows artist's impressions of the rest of the Teville Gate site, not including Teville Gate House)