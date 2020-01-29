'Highly toxic' smoke over Yapton sparks concern

A fire on private land caused a ‘worrying’ amount of smoke to hand over Yapton this week, according to one resident.

Concerns were raised over the contents of the bonfire and what was being done to stop it happening.

Fire and Rescue stock image

Yapton resident Jane Gregory said she was worried about what was being burned in a field off Cinders Lane.

“This is highly toxic and dangerous stuff,” she said.

“I just feel that this is so important.

“It frightened me when I saw the amount of smoke.”

Jane said a ‘thick black smoke’ hung over area for a number of hours.

A spokesman for Arun District Council said: “Arun District Council Environmental Health team received a complaint on Friday January 24 from a Yapton resident, alleging that a chemical bonfire had caused black smoke.

“The incident was attended by West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and at the request of complainant, Environmental Health are investigating the incident and correspondence has been sent to the complainant and the those responsible for the land.”

