Highdown Hotel: Take a peek behind the scenes of the renovations at Worthing's The Highdown
Renovations of one of Worthing's favourite hotels are almost complete as the grand re-opening draws near.
The Highdown Hotel, in Littlehampton Road, was bought by hospitality company Brunning and Price last year, with a promise of 'marrying the old with the new'.
The Highdown
The Highdown Hotel was bought by hospitality company Brunning and Price last year
Brunning and Price
other
The Highdown
The company planned to 'sensitively marry the old with the new' during the renovations
Brunning and Price
other
The Highdown
The tea rooms were controversially closed in July 2018, but the plan is to reopen them as part of the renovations
Brunning and Price
other
The Highdown
The grand reopening of the hotel and tea rooms is set for Tuesday, February 26
Brunning and Price
other
