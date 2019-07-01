High winds hit entries for Yapton Cottage Gardeners’ Society early summer show

Some excellent sweet peas were on show at the Yapton Cottage Gardeners’ Society early summer show, though high winds a few days earlier limited the number of vases on the bench.

Four newcomers were among the 37 people taking part and a total of 260 entries were submitted for the show at Yapton and Ford Village Hall on Saturday.

Anne Hllis with her hanging basket. Picture: Kate Shemilt ks190390-3

Show secretary David Donovan said: “Blustery and damaging winds limited the number of sweet peas and roses, nonetheless, some quite excellent sweet peas were mounted.

“The two principal cut flowers were accompanied by garden flowers of all descriptions. In addition, there were potted plants, cacti and succulents and vegetables and soft fruits.

“The prize winners in the cookery and preserves classes were well distributed among the competitors and flower arranging had a welcome revival of interest.”

Vice-president Stella Whitelock presented the prizes.

David Donovan with his rose. Picture: Kate Shemilt ks190390-4

Jenny Pay retained the Godfrey Challenge Cup for most points in rose classes.

Jeff Haine, with his fine sweet peas, took the Hawthorn Trophy on points and had the best vase, winning the National Sweet Pea Society Bronze Medal.

Janice Shambrook won the Bill Payne Memorial Trophy for most points in the cactus and succulent classes and first-time exhibitor Mary Liverman produced the best flower arrangement for the Phillips Trophy.

The three children taking part, Cerys Hier, ten, Ted Coomber, six, and Mabel Coomber, four, shared the Junior Flower Cup for equal points in their classes.

Ian Watts with his geraniums. Picture: Kate Shemilt ks190390-6

Other first prize winners were Barbara Coomber, Mike Shambrook, Gill Crowley, Diane Booker, Anne Hollis, Andy Mitchell, Alan Humphrey, Lisa Elkin, David Donovan, Elaine Cordingley, Malcolm Paradine, Eva Pendreich, Katharine Horwood, Annabelle Heath, Julia Smith, John Knight, Alan Thew, Heather Booth and Janis Bryan.

On August 10, the annual flower show will be presented in a marquee on Yapton recreation ground, accompanied by numerous trading stands, a fun dog show, classic vehicles and displays in the adjacent Village Hall.

Eva Pendreich with her collection of mixed flowers. Picture: Kate Shemilt ks190390-2